KVS Admission 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Begins

Image credit: kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in KVS admission form (class 1) is available at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the registration process for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. The registration process will end on April 19 and the first admission list will be released on April 23. Second and third lists, if any, will be published on April 30 and May 5. The application forms are now available on the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

A child must be five years old as on March 31, 2021, for admission to Class 1 at KVs. The upper age limit is seven years. School principals can give a two year relaxation to the upper age limit to differently-abled children.

Information Bulletin, Guidelines For Admission

Parents must submit one application form for one child at the same Kendriya Vidyalaya. If multiple forms are submitted, only the last application will be considered for admission.

“In a double shift Kendriya Vidyalaya, each shift will be treated as separate Vidyalaya for admission purpose,” KVS said.

The application process has two steps. First, parents will have to register on the official website. On successful registration, a unique login code will be assigned. The login code will be required to fill the application form.

Parents can indicate choice of up to three Kendriya Vidyalayas in a single form. On successful completion of the application process, parents will receive a unique application submission code, which will be different from the login code. A list of documents required at the time of admission will also be displayed.

“Details provided at the time of registration cannot be subsequently changed in the admission form. Please enter these details correctly and exactly as per documentary evidence (like birth certificate) available with them,” an official statement said.

“If you realize that incorrect information has been submitted in your application, you have the option to cancel your submitted application...an application, once canceled, cannot be revived, and the application submission code for the application becomes null and void. Data from a canceled application form will not be visible to KVS after cancelation of the form, KVS added.

However, after canceling a submitted application, parents can re-apply using the same login code.

Apply here