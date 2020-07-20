KVS Admission 2020: Registration For Class 1 Begins, Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock KVS Admission 2020: Registration For Class 1 Begins,

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, or KVS, has started online registration for admission to Class 1 on the official registration portal, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The online registration for 2020-21 admission of Class 1 will start from July 20, 2020 (10 am) and end on August 7, 2020 (7 pm.). Registration of Class 2 and above, if vacancies exist, will also begin on July 20, from 8 am.

Information related to KVS admission is available on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS has asked parents not to visit Kendriya Vidyalayas for information related to admission.

“The parents are requested not to visit Kendriya Vidyalayas physically to avoid gathering...fill the registration form, scan it and send it to concerned KV through email only. Contact Principal or admission in charge only when called in the given time slot,” KVS said in a statement.

The mobile app for KVS online admission is available on the official website. The KVS online admission app can also be downloaded from Google PlayStore (Android), an official statement said.

KVS Admission 2020: OBC Reservation

Reservation of seats and reckoning of ages will be as per the admission guidelines. COVID-19 related directions issued by State and Central governments and local authorities will be followed during admission, KVS said.

According to the KVS admission guidelines, 27% seats will be reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) from 2020-21, as decided by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in December 2019.

While registration for Class 1 admission will end on August 7, registration for Class 2 and above will end on July 25, at 4 pm, the admission notification said. Registration for Classes other than Class 1 will be done offline.

For Class 11 admission, registration forms are available on KVS Website, kvsangathan.nic.in, the KVS admission notification said.

Admission to Class 1 will be done through an online draw of lots and admission to Classes 2 to 8 will be done on priority basis.

Admission to Class 9 will be given on the basis of an entrance examination and admission to Class 11 will be given on the basis of Class 10 marks.