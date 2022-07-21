KVPY Merged Into INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship; Department Of Science And Technology Explains Why

KVPY subsumed into INSPIRE-SHE, DST explainer here

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exams has been discontinued from this year. KVPY was a national-level fellowship programme for students interested in research career initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India Now DST has subsumed KVPY with the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research - Scholarship for Higher Education (INSPIRE-SHE) component. Amid confusion among the researchers and candidates regarding the merging of KVPY with INSPIRE-SHE, the DST today, in a series of tweets has explained how the new decision will benefit all.

KVPY program Committee represented by pioneer scientists of India found that huge resources (both financial and human) were deployed for conducting KVPY examination to provide scholarship to only around 300 students annually, the DST said. While the INSPIRE Scholarship for Higher Education (INSPIRE - SHE) including KVPY, DST added, has been offering around 12,000 scholarships and fellowships annually to talented students on competitive basis.

To reduce the stress on students of giving another competitive examination, DST in the larger interest of students, has subsumed KVPY with the INSPIRE-SHE component. Its implementation cost, the department said in the social media post said, will be utilized to offer scholarships to a greater number of talented students.

Therefore, in larger interest of students, KVPY is subsumed with INSPIRE-SHE component which will reduce the stress on students of giving another competitive examination. Its implementation cost will be utilized to offer Scholarships to a greater number of talented students. 3/4 — DSTIndia (@IndiaDST) July 21, 2022

“KVPY has not been abolished. It is subsumed under SHE component of INSPIRE under which students who were appearing for KVPY examinations will get scholarships through other national-level competitive examinations if they pursue basic and natural science subjects,” DST further added.