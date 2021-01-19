KVPY Exam Preparation Tips From Toppers

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will conduct the KVPY 2021 on January 31, 2021. With around 12 days left for exams, students must be in a dilemma of what to study and what not to study. To solve this last-minute hustle, here are some tips by the previous years' toppers of Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna. Check these tips and inculcate them in your preparation to ace the KVPY 2021 exam.

Focus on NCERT books



During an interview, Vishnu Sood, KVPY 2017 topper said, “My main focus was on NCERT books as these build your concepts better”. He stressed on using the NCERT books, as it offers to the point and clearer information. Especially in the last few days, students must only refer to the standard books to avoid last-minute confusion.

Go for conceptual clarity rather than just mugging up



Harshil Vagadia, from Gujarat, became the topper of KVPY 2018, with All India Rank (AIR) 3. He insisted on conceptual clarity rather than just mugging up the definitions and points. Harshil in an interview said, “In KVPY, a lot of conceptual questions are asked so students must practice them instead of rot learning”. Hence, in these last few days, students must revise all the concepts to answer the maximum questions in the examination.

Practice with Previous Year's question papers



Kartikey Gupta, KVPY 2018 topper with AIR 6, gives credit for his success to the previous year’s KVPY question papers. Kartikey, in an interview with Careers360, said that he practiced the last three to four years' question papers. KVPY question papers will help students to know about the paper pattern. Also, with regular practice, students can manage their time well in KVPY 2021.

Focus on the subject of your domain



Jayesh Singla, All India Rank 10 in KVPY 2018 shares an important tip for KVPY aspirants. He advised the students to focus on the subjects of their own stream. They should revise their strong areas in the last few days. Do not try to cover each and every topic, rather focus on what you are good at.

Indulge in some constructive activities



While it is very important to study and revise during the last few days, one must not forget the importance of physical exercise. It is highly important to devote some time from the daily schedule to constructive activities. This will work as a stress buster during exams. B Guruvayurappan, AIR 1, KVPY 2018, gives credit to many physical, mental activities like playing football and reading interesting fiction to overcome stress.