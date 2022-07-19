KVPY Exam Discontinued: 'Completely Nightmarish,' Say Researchers

KVPY exam cancelled

KVPY Exam: The Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has decided to discontinue the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exams from this year onwards and subsume it with the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) fellowship. Many researchers, scientists, and PhD students have expressed shock and dismay over the decision.

"DST has decided to subsume KVPY with INSPIRE. KVPY Aptitude test will not be conducted from the year 2022 onwards. Ongoing KVPY fellows will continue to receive fellowship as per norms from DST," according to the official website of KVPY.

Ayan Banerjee, Researcher, Indian Institute of Science Education Research (IISER), Kolkata, tweeted, “This is completely nightmarish! KVPY - the programme that enthused young, bright minds to get into science suddenly stopped - completely out of the blue! This was the programme that has perenially given the IISER system some of its best undergrad students! And now - without any consultation with stakeholders - DST decides to withdraw it!! I am shocked beyond words!”

IISc Professor and Researcher Arindam Ghosh said, "Discontinuation of KVPY examination is an unfortunate decision."

"A nightmarish for the whole Indian Science enthusiasts. Please resume KVPY by 2023," a Twitter user wrote.

While many are against the decision, some students has supported and called it as "most valuable decision".

"We the students who don't go for private coaching, feel it is the most valuable decision. KVPY used to be conducted in November, when syllabus was not completed in Schools. In KVPYSA (meant for 11th graders) questions were asked from 12th grade syllabus," a student tweeted.