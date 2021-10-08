KVPY Admit Card 2021 Released, Direct Link Here

Image credit: kvpy.iisc.ernet.in KVPY admit card 2021: Download at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

KVPY exam admit card 2021: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released admit cards for the Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) exam. Students can download their admit cards from the official website, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The exam will be conducted on November 7.

KVPY exam is an aptitude test for fellowships and contingency grants to students in the first year of basic science courses like BSc, BS, BStat, BMath, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS. Top institutes in the country like IISc and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) consider the KVPY channel for admission to BS and BS-MS dual degree programmes, respectively.

KVPY Admit Card 2021 Download Link

How To Download KVPY Exam Hall Ticket

Go to kvpy.iisc.ernet.in Click on the link to download the admit card Login with your user ID and password Download and take a printout of the admit card

KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Selection of students is done on the basis of their performance in the aptitude test and an interview.

The first merit list is prepared on the basis of the aptitude test result and these students are then called for an interview. The selection process is screened by groups or committee set up at the IISc.

The final merit is prepared on the basis of both aptitude test and interview results. Those who are selected for the KVPY fellowship are provided scholarships up to pre-PhD level.