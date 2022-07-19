  • Home
KVPY Aptitude Test To Be Discontinued From This Year

KVPY Aptitude Test 2022: As per the notification, Department Of Science and Technology (DST) has decided to subsume KVPY with INSPIRE. "Ongoing KVPY fellows will continue to receive fellowship as per norms from DST," it read

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 19, 2022 10:35 am IST
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

KVPY Aptitude Test To Be Discontinued From This Year
KVPY exam will not be held this year
Image credit: shutterstock.com

KVPY Aptitude Test 2022: The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exams will be discontinued from the year 2022 onwards. As per the notification, Department Of Science and Technology (DST) has decided to subsume KVPY with INSPIRE. "Ongoing KVPY fellows will continue to receive fellowship as per norms from DST," read the notification.

KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Top institutes in the country, including the IISc and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) regcognised the test for admission to BS and BS-MS dual degree programmes.

Candidates are shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in the aptitude test and an interview. The first merit list is prepared on the basis of aptitude test and interview results.

Meanwhile, the KVPY result 2021 was earlier announced on June 24. The KVPY 2021 provisional merit list was released for SA, SB and SX streams, the merit list is based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the aptitude test. The KVPY merit list is available on the official website- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

