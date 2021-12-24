KVPY Admit Card For 2021 Exam Released; Steps To Download

KVPY admit cards out at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) aptitude test 2021 admit cards have been released. Candidates who have applied for the KVPY 2021 exam can download the admit cards from the official website -- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. To access the KVPY admit card 2021, applicants will have to use their user ids and passwords on the candidate login page. KVPY exam will be conducted on January 9.

Latest: [Head Start your preparation for engineering exams with JEE Main Knockout Course], Click Here

KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme initiated and is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

KVPY exam is the aptitude test for fellowships and contingency grants for students from Class 11 to first year of basic science courses like BSc, BS, BStat, BMath, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS. Top institutes in the country, including the IISc and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) consider the test for admission to BS and BS-MS dual degree programmes, respectively.

KVPY Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Go to the official website - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Down load Admit card Click here”

Insert user id and password on the candidate login page

Submit and download the KVPY admit card

The first merit list is prepared using the KVPY aptitude test result and these students are then called for an interview. The selection process is screened by groups or committee set up at the IISc.