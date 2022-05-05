  • Home
  • Education
  • KVPY Admit Card 2022 Released; Check How To Download, Other Important Details

KVPY Admit Card 2022 Released; Check How To Download, Other Important Details

Candidates who are appearing for the KVPY aptitude test will be able to download their KVPY admit card 2022 from the official website- kvpy.iisc.ac.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 5, 2022 10:53 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam, ISC Economics 2022 LIVE : Term 2 Paper Review And Analysis, Answer Key
CUET 2022: Application Deadline For Common University Entrance Test Extended; Check New Date
MCC Announces Last Date For Admission To NEET PG, NEET SS AIQ, State Quota Counselling
MAH MBA CET 2022 Registration Date Revised; Details On Application Process
ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Other Details
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Pattern, Sample Question, Guidelines
KVPY Admit Card 2022 Released; Check How To Download, Other Important Details
KVPY admit card 2022 released at kvpy.iisc.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

KVPY Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore has released the admit card for the Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna, or KVPY, aptitude test. Candidates who are appearing for the KVPY aptitude test will be able to download their KVPY admit card 2022 from the official website- kvpy.iisc.ac.in. The Aptitude Test of KVPY is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The KVPY hall ticket contains all the details related to the aptitude test including venue, time, exam guidelines etc.

The students are instructed to carry their KVPY admit card 2022 while attending the aptitude test. Without the admit card, no student will be entertained inside the examination centre.

KVPY admit card 2022 Download: Direct Link

KVPY Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card - 2022' on the homepage.
  • Enter the user Id and password (Login credentials) to login successfully.
  • The KVPY admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy for future references.

“The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science,” IISC said on the website.

“The objective of the program is to identify students with talent and aptitude for research; help them realize their academic potential; encourage them to take up research careers in Science, and ensure the growth of the best scientific minds for research and development in the country,” IISC added further.

Click here for more Education News
Education News

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam, ISC Economics 2022 LIVE : Term 2 Paper Review And Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam, ISC Economics 2022 LIVE : Term 2 Paper Review And Analysis, Answer Key
CUET 2022: Application Deadline For Common University Entrance Test Extended; Check New Date
CUET 2022: Application Deadline For Common University Entrance Test Extended; Check New Date
MCC Announces Last Date For Admission To NEET PG, NEET SS AIQ, State Quota Counselling
MCC Announces Last Date For Admission To NEET PG, NEET SS AIQ, State Quota Counselling
Private Schools Can Not Force Parents To Buy Costly Books, Change Uniform In Next 3 Years: DoE
Private Schools Can Not Force Parents To Buy Costly Books, Change Uniform In Next 3 Years: DoE
MAH MBA CET 2022 Registration Date Revised; Details On Application Process
MAH MBA CET 2022 Registration Date Revised; Details On Application Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................