KVPY Admit Card 2022 Released; Check How To Download, Other Important Details

KVPY Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore has released the admit card for the Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna, or KVPY, aptitude test. Candidates who are appearing for the KVPY aptitude test will be able to download their KVPY admit card 2022 from the official website- kvpy.iisc.ac.in. The Aptitude Test of KVPY is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The KVPY hall ticket contains all the details related to the aptitude test including venue, time, exam guidelines etc.

The students are instructed to carry their KVPY admit card 2022 while attending the aptitude test. Without the admit card, no student will be entertained inside the examination centre.

KVPY Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card - 2022' on the homepage.

Enter the user Id and password (Login credentials) to login successfully.

The KVPY admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.

“The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science,” IISC said on the website.

“The objective of the program is to identify students with talent and aptitude for research; help them realize their academic potential; encourage them to take up research careers in Science, and ensure the growth of the best scientific minds for research and development in the country,” IISC added further.