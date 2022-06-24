KVPY 2021 Result Declared; Here's How To Check

The KVPY 2021 provisional merit list has been released for SA, SB and SX streams. The provisional merit list of KVPY 2021 is based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the aptitude test.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 24, 2022 3:19 pm IST

KVPY 2021 result announced

KVPY 2021 Result: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced the Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) 2021 result. Candidates can check and download their KVPY result through the official website- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The KVPY 2021 provisional merit list has been released for SA, SB and SX streams. The provisional merit list of KVPY 2021 is based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the aptitude test.
KVPY result 2021-22: Direct link

"The marks of all the candidates who appeared for the Aptitude Test can be obtained from KVPY website by logging in with the application number and date of birth during the month of July 2022," the KVPY website mentioned.

KVPY 2021 Result: How To Check

  • Visit the official website-- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in
  • On the home page, click on the link that reads, "KVPY fellowship award - 2021 list"
  • Enter your application number and date of birth
  • Submit and check the result

KVPY 2021 Result: Cut-Off List For General Category

Stream

Cut off

Stream – SA

51% and above

Stream – SX

52% and above

Stream – SB

45% and above

KVPY 2021 Result: Cut-Off List For SC/ST

Stream

Cut off

Stream – SA

40% and above

Stream – SX

40% and above

Stream – SB

32% and above

KVPY 2021 Result: Cut-Off List For PWD

Stream

Cut off

Stream – SA

40% and above

Stream – SX

40% and above

Stream – SB

32% and above

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana
