KVPY 2021 Result Declared; Here's How To Check

KVPY 2021 result announced

KVPY 2021 Result: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced the Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) 2021 result. Candidates can check and download their KVPY result through the official website- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The KVPY 2021 provisional merit list has been released for SA, SB and SX streams. The provisional merit list of KVPY 2021 is based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the aptitude test.

KVPY result 2021-22: Direct link

Latest: Free Download KVPY Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

"The marks of all the candidates who appeared for the Aptitude Test can be obtained from KVPY website by logging in with the application number and date of birth during the month of July 2022," the KVPY website mentioned.

ALSO READ | APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

KVPY 2021 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website-- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads, "KVPY fellowship award - 2021 list"

Enter your application number and date of birth

Submit and check the result

KVPY 2021 Result: Cut-Off List For General Category

Stream Cut off Stream – SA 51% and above Stream – SX 52% and above Stream – SB 45% and above

KVPY 2021 Result: Cut-Off List For SC/ST

Stream Cut off Stream – SA 40% and above Stream – SX 40% and above Stream – SB 32% and above

KVPY 2021 Result: Cut-Off List For PWD