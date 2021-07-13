KVPY 2021 Registration Begins. Exam On November 7

KVPY 2021 registration begins

The online registration window for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) research fellowship scheme is now open and the registrations will close on August 25. Candidates eligible for KVPY exam registration can submit their application at the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The aptitude test for selection to the KVPY scheme will be held on November 7.

For General/OBC category candidates, Rs 1250 application fee will be applicable, for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the fee is Rs 625.

Launched in 1999 the KVPY aims at boosting research and scientific fervor among students. The scheme was launched by the Department of Science and Technology.

The selection of students is done on the basis of their performance in an aptitude test and an interview. A merit list is prepared from among those who appear in the aptitude test and these students are then called for an interview. The selection process is screened by groups/ committee set up at Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The aptitude test will be conducted in both Hindi and English at different centres nationwide.

KVPY 2021: How To Register

Candidates can follow these three steps to complete the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website and register yourself

Step 2: Fill the personal and academic details, choose the test centre and upload the photograph, signature and other certificates, as applicable.

Step 3. Pay the application fees. Candidates must pay the application fee only at the KVPY application portal using a Credit Card, ATM-Debit Card, UPI or Net Banking.

“No other means of payment will be accepted. Once the payment is successful and application is submitted, no refund of application fee will be done,” the authorities have clarified.