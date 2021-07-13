  • Home
  • Education
  • KVPY 2021 Registration Begins. Exam On November 7

KVPY 2021 Registration Begins. Exam On November 7

The online registration window for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) research fellowship scheme is now open and the registrations will close on August 25.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 13, 2021 1:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Ensure Girls Don't Drop Out Of Schools Due To Covid, NGO Urges Education Minister
Government Taking Measures To Upgrade All Eklavya Model Schools: Arjun Munda
Universities Should Have Autonomy To Decide On Holding Entrance Exams: Teachers' Bodies
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Student Awarded EY Scholarship
Careers360 Engineering Ranking 2021: Eight IITs, 2 NITs Top The List
HC Asks Delhi Govt File Submissions On Pleas Against Order Allowing Schools To Charge Annual Fees
KVPY 2021 Registration Begins. Exam On November 7
KVPY 2021 registration begins
New Delhi:

The online registration window for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) research fellowship scheme is now open and the registrations will close on August 25. Candidates eligible for KVPY exam registration can submit their application at the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The aptitude test for selection to the KVPY scheme will be held on November 7.

For General/OBC category candidates, Rs 1250 application fee will be applicable, for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the fee is Rs 625.

Launched in 1999 the KVPY aims at boosting research and scientific fervor among students. The scheme was launched by the Department of Science and Technology.

The selection of students is done on the basis of their performance in an aptitude test and an interview. A merit list is prepared from among those who appear in the aptitude test and these students are then called for an interview. The selection process is screened by groups/ committee set up at Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The aptitude test will be conducted in both Hindi and English at different centres nationwide.

KVPY 2021: How To Register

Candidates can follow these three steps to complete the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website and register yourself

Step 2: Fill the personal and academic details, choose the test centre and upload the photograph, signature and other certificates, as applicable.

Step 3. Pay the application fees. Candidates must pay the application fee only at the KVPY application portal using a Credit Card, ATM-Debit Card, UPI or Net Banking.

“No other means of payment will be accepted. Once the payment is successful and application is submitted, no refund of application fee will be done,” the authorities have clarified.

Click here for more Education News
Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board Class 9 Registration Begins, Details Here
Bihar Board Class 9 Registration Begins, Details Here
MP Board Class 10 Result Releasing Tomorrow
MP Board Class 10 Result Releasing Tomorrow
Ensure Girls Don't Drop Out Of Schools Due To Covid, NGO Urges Education Minister
Ensure Girls Don't Drop Out Of Schools Due To Covid, NGO Urges Education Minister
Government Taking Measures To Upgrade All Eklavya Model Schools: Arjun Munda
Government Taking Measures To Upgrade All Eklavya Model Schools: Arjun Munda
Universities Should Have Autonomy To Decide On Holding Entrance Exams: Teachers' Bodies
Universities Should Have Autonomy To Decide On Holding Entrance Exams: Teachers' Bodies
.......................... Advertisement ..........................