KVPY 2021 exam date announced (representational)

KVPY Exam Date: Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) aptitude test 2021 will be conducted on January 9, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced. Candidates who have applied for the KVPY exam 2021 can visit kvpy.iisc.ernet.in for more information.

“This is for the information to all those candidates who have registered and paid the fees for the KVPY Aptitude test-2021. The KVPY Aptitude test will now be held on 9th January 2022,” a notification on the official website reads.

KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

KVPY exam is the aptitude test for fellowships and contingency grants for students from Class 11 to first year of basic science courses like BSc, BS, BStat, BMath, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS.

Top institutes in the country, including the IISc and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) consider the test for admission to BS and BS-MS dual degree programmes, respectively.

Candidates are selected on the basis of their performance in the aptitude test and an interview.

The first merit list is prepared using the aptitude test result and these students are then called for an interview.

The selection process is screened by groups or committee set up at the IISc.

The final merit is prepared with both aptitude test and interview results. Those who are selected for the KVPY fellowship are provided scholarships up to pre-PhD level.