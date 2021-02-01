KVPY 2021 Exam Concludes; IISc Will Release Answer Key Soon

KVPY 2021 Exam Concludes; IISc Will Soon Release Answer Key

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore conducted the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY 2021) exam for SA, SX and SB streams on January 31 for admissions into Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science. The KVPY exam for SA stream was conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm while the exam for SB/SX stream was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

KVPY SA stream exam

The KVPY SA stream exam was held for Class 11 students. A total of 80 questions were asked in the 3-hour long paper. The questions have been asked from Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and the overall difficulty level of questions was moderate.

The eligibility criteria for KVPY SA stream exam was passing the Class 10 board examination with a minimum of 80 percent marks in aggregate in Mathematics and Science Subjects. . The fellowship of the students selected under this stream gets activated only when they join an undergraduate course in Basic Sciences (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S.) after passing Class 12 within 2 years of passing Class 10.

KVPY SB/SX stream exam

KVPY SB stream exam was held for Class 12 students Science students aspiring to join an undergraduate program in Basic Sciences (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S.) the next year. The eligibility criteria was to secure a minimum of 80 percent marks in aggregate in maths and PCB in Class 10 board examination and a minimum of 60 percent marks in PCB in the Class 12 board exams.

KVPY SB stream was held for undergraduate students enrolled in the 1st year of (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S.). They should have secured a minimum of 60 percent marks in aggregate in science stream (Physics/Chemistry/Biology/Mathematics) in the Class 12 board exams. They must secure 60 percent marks in the 1st year final examination before taking up the fellowship, if awarded.

In SX and SB stream, a total of 80 questions have been asked for 100 marks. The question paper is divided into 2 parts, and the questions are from Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The paper was moderate in nature.

IISc Bangalore is expected to release the answer key for SA, SX and SB streams in the first week of February 2021 at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in and the final KVPY result will be announced by the end of February.