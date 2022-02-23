KVPY 2021 Aptitude Test Revised Date Announced

KVPY 2021 exam date announced

The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore has announced the revised Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) aptitude test 2021 date. KVPY 2021 will now be held on May 22, 2022. The aptitude test was earlier scheduled to take place on January 9.

Latest: [Head Start your preparation for engineering exams with JEE Main Knockout Course], Click Here

KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. To be eligible for the fellowship and contingency grants, candidates need to appear and qualify in the aptitude test.

Students from Class 11 to first year of basic science courses like BSc, BS, BStat, BMath, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS can take the test.

Top institutes in the country, including the IISc and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) consider the test for admission to BS and BS-MS dual degree programmes, respectively.

Candidates are shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the aptitude test and an interview. The first merit list is based on the aptitude test result and these students are then called for an interview.

The final merit is prepared with both aptitude test and interview results.

The selection process is screened by groups or committee set up at the IISc. Those who are selected for the KVPY fellowship are provided scholarships up to pre-PhD level.