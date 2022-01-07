KVPY 2021 Aptitude Test Postponed In View Of COVID-19; New Exam Date Later

Image credit: Shutterstock KVPY exam 2021-22 postponed (representational)

KVPY 2021 Exam Date: Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) aptitude test 2021 has been postponed in view of COVID-19, Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore, the organising institute of the test, said in a recent notification. The exam was scheduled to take place on January 9. Admit cards for the test were also released.

“Due to the emerging unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases, and the subsequent restrictions and weekend curfew in many states, the KVPY-Aptitude Test 2021 to be held on 9th January 2022, is postponed in the larger interest of the students. Please check KVPY website regularly for further updates,” reads the notification on kvpy.iisc.earnet.in.

KVPY admit card was issued in December.

KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and to be eligible for the fellowship and contingency grants, candidates need to appear and qualify in the aptitude test.

Students from Class 11 to first year of basic science courses like BSc, BS, BStat, BMath, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS can take the test.

Top institutes in the country, including the IISc and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) consider the test for admission to BS and BS-MS dual degree programmes, respectively.

Candidates are shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the aptitude test and an interview. The first merit list is based on the aptitude test result and these students are then called for an interview.

The final merit is prepared with both aptitude test and interview results.

The selection process is screened by groups or committee set up at the IISc. Those who are selected for the KVPY fellowship are provided scholarships up to pre-PhD level.