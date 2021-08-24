  • Home
  • Education
  • KVPY 2021: Application Deadline Extended, Apply By September 6

KVPY 2021: Application Deadline Extended, Apply By September 6

The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore has extended the application deadline for the Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) exam. Candidates can apply for the KVPY exam until September 6, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 24, 2021 1:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY) Aptitude Test Marks Released
Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Aptitude Test Result Declared
KVPY 2020 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections, Details Here
KVPY 2020 Answer Keys Released; Raise Objections By February 15
KVPY 2020 Exam Concludes; Answer Keys Likely Soon
KVPY Exam Preparation Tips From Toppers
KVPY 2021: Application Deadline Extended, Apply By September 6
KVPY 2021: Application deadline extended till September 6
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore has extended the application deadline for the Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) exam. Candidates can apply for the KVPY exam until September 6, 2021. The online application link is available on the official KVPY website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Students studying in Class 11 to 1st year of any undergraduate programme in Basic Sciences-- BSc/BS/BStat/BMath/Int MSc/MS in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology and having aptitude for scientific research can apply for KVPY.

Latest: [Head Start your preparation for engineering exams with JEE Main Knockout Course], Click Here

Candidates will be required to have a soft copy or scanned (digital) image (in JPG/JPEG format) of his/her recent passport size photograph (less than 150 KB) and signature (less than 80 KB).

The SC/ST and PWD candidates must upload scanned copy of caste (SC and ST) and medical certificate (for PWD) in PDF format (less than 300 KB).

KVPY is a National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The selection of students is done on the basis of their performance in an aptitude test and an interview. A merit list is prepared from among those who appear in the aptitude test and these students are then called for an interview. The selection process is screened by groups/committee set up at IISc.

The final merit is prepared on the basis of both aptitude test and interview marks. Those who are selected for the KVPY fellowship are provided scholarship up till pre-PhD level.

Click here for more Education News
KVPY SA KVPY SX KVPY SB
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
#shiftNEETUG 2021 Trends On Twitter, Students Ask Medical Exam Be Deferred
#shiftNEETUG 2021 Trends On Twitter, Students Ask Medical Exam Be Deferred
IP University Releases Admit Card For UG Courses
IP University Releases Admit Card For UG Courses
NEP 2020: Education Minister Launches Academic Calendar, Other Initiatives
NEP 2020: Education Minister Launches Academic Calendar, Other Initiatives
Telangana Schools, Colleges To Reopen From September 1
Telangana Schools, Colleges To Reopen From September 1
NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Registration For Round 1 Concludes Today
NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Registration For Round 1 Concludes Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................