KVPY 2021: Application Deadline Extended, Apply By September 6

KVPY 2021: Application deadline extended till September 6

The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore has extended the application deadline for the Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) exam. Candidates can apply for the KVPY exam until September 6, 2021. The online application link is available on the official KVPY website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Students studying in Class 11 to 1st year of any undergraduate programme in Basic Sciences-- BSc/BS/BStat/BMath/Int MSc/MS in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology and having aptitude for scientific research can apply for KVPY.

Candidates will be required to have a soft copy or scanned (digital) image (in JPG/JPEG format) of his/her recent passport size photograph (less than 150 KB) and signature (less than 80 KB).

The SC/ST and PWD candidates must upload scanned copy of caste (SC and ST) and medical certificate (for PWD) in PDF format (less than 300 KB).

KVPY is a National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The selection of students is done on the basis of their performance in an aptitude test and an interview. A merit list is prepared from among those who appear in the aptitude test and these students are then called for an interview. The selection process is screened by groups/committee set up at IISc.

The final merit is prepared on the basis of both aptitude test and interview marks. Those who are selected for the KVPY fellowship are provided scholarship up till pre-PhD level.