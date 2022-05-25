KVPY 2021 Answer Key Released; Direct Link, How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock KVPY 2021 answer key released

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) 2021 answer key and question paper. The KVPY 2021 provisional answer key has been released for SA, SB and SX streams. Candidates can check and download their KVPY answer key through the official website- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Students can download the KVPY answer keys to calculate their probable scores.

IISC Bangalore KVPY answer key 2022 can be used to calculate the probable score in the exam. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can challenge the KVPY answer key 2021 through the email: applications.kvpy@iisc.ac.in. The last date to raise objections is May 27.

KVPY Answer Key 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website- kvpy.iisc.ac.in.

On the homepage, Click on the “KVPY 2021 question paper and tentative answer keys” link.

The respective link answer keys of SA, SB and SX streams will appear on the screen, click on that.

The KVPY answer key PDF will open

Save and download the answer key for future references.

KVPY 2021 Answer Key: Direct Link

The query should be clearly mentioning stream, question number with supporting argument, according to a statement.