KVPY 2020: Indian Institute of Science Releases Admit Cards For Entrance Exam

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY 2020) admit card has been released at the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in for entrance examination for Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science. The registered candidates can procure their KVPY admit card from the official website by logging into the admission portal. KVPY 2020 entrance examination will be held on January 31, 2021. The Indian Institute of Science conducts KVPY annual entrance examination.

KVPY provides fellowships to students with upto Rs 20,000 grants given to graduate students and Rs 28,000 to postgraduate students. The monthly stipend for graduate students is Rs 5000 and for postgraduate students is Rs 7000.

Direct link to KVPY admit card 2020

Registered candidates must enter their user ID and password to procure the KVPY admit card. In case, they forget the password, it can be reset using the online link on the website.

KVPY 2020 application procedure began on September 6 and the last date for submission of application fee was November 3.

Eligibility for KVPY 2020

SA stream is for Class 11 Science students. They must have a minimum of 80 percent marks in aggregate in Mathematics and Science Subjects in Class 10 board examination. The fellowship of the students selected under this stream gets activated only when they join an undergraduate course in Basic Sciences (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S.) after passing Class 12 within 2 years of passing Class 10.

SX steam is for Class 12 Science students aspiring to join an undergraduate program in Basic Sciences (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S.) the next year. They should secure a minimum of 80 percent marks in aggregate in maths and PCB in Class 10 board examination and a minimum of 60 percent marks in PCB in the Class 12 board exams.

SB stream is for undergraduate students enrolled in the 1st year of (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S.). They should have secured a minimum of 60 percent marks in aggregate in science stream (Physics/Chemistry/Biology/Mathematics) in the Class 12 board exams. They must secure 60 percent marks in the 1st year final examination before taking up the fellowship, if awarded.

KVPY Mock Test 2020

Indian Institute of Science has also released mock tests for KVPY 2020. Two separate mock tests are available for SA, SB/SX. Candidates need to login using their credentials to access KVPY 2020 mock tests.

Stream SA Mock Test

Stream SB/SX Mock Test