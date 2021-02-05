KVPY 2020 Answer Keys Released; Raise Objections By February 15

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has released the answer keys for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY 2020) exam. IISc Bengaluru conducted the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY) exam for SA, SX and SB streams on January 31 for admissions into Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science. The tentative answer keys have been released on the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The KVPY exam for SA stream was conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the exam for SB/SX stream was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by sending an email at applications.kvpy@iisc.ac.in till February 15. Those raising objections will have to provide details of their observations, with supporting evidence if any.

How To Download KVPY Answer Key

Here are the steps to download KVPY answer key from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the KVPY website- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘KVPY-2020 question papers (SA, SB/SX) with answer keys’. Click on it.

Step 3: Open the respective link of answer key as per your stream.

Step 4: A pdf file containing KVPY answer key 2020-2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the download button to save the file and take its print out for future use.

KVPY exam is held for admissions to Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in Science.