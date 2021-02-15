KVPY 2020 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections, Details Here

The facility to raise objections to the KVPY 2020 answer key will end today, February 15. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru released the answer keys for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY 2020) exam on February 5. KVPY exam for SA, SX and SB streams was held on January 31. Answer keys are available on the official website, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by sending an email at applications.kvpy@iisc.ac.in. They will have to provide details of their observations with supporting evidence, if any.

Steps To Download KVPY Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the KVPY website- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the ‘KVPY-2020 question papers (SA, SB/SX) with answer keys’ link and click on it.

Step 3: Open the link to the answer key as per your stream.

Step 4: A pdf file containing KVPY answer key 2020-2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the download button and save the file. Take a print out for future reference.

The KVPY SA stream exam was held for Class 11 students where 80 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Maths were asked in the three-hour-long paper. The overall difficulty level of questions was moderate.

KVPY SB stream exam was held for Class 12 Science students aspiring to join an undergraduate program in Basic Sciences (BSc/B.S/BStat/BMath/Int MSc/MS).

In SX and SB stream, a total of 80 questions were asked for 100 marks. The question paper was divided into 2 parts, and the questions were from Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The paper was moderately difficult.