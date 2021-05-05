KV Schools Begin Early Summer Vacation Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

KV schools begin early summer vacations due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started early summer vacation for its schools due to surge in COVID-19 cases. The schools were shut down on May 3 and will reopen on June 20. The revised 49-days long summer vacation schedule is being only followed by the schools in warmer regions and not in colder regions.

KVS said in a notification that, “In view of the rising COVID-19 cases the duration of the summer vacation has been changed for all the schools situated in the warmer regions”.

The summer vacation has been announced for Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi, Agra, Gurugram, Jaipur, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna, Guwahati, Dehradun, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Silchar, Tinsukia, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhubaneswar and Bhopal.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas situated in the colder regions such as Leh, Kargil, Nubra (Ladakh), Kendriyaya Vidyalaya in Tawang, Kendriyaya Vidyalaya in Dalhousie, and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kathmandu in Nepal will continue to have the same schedule for summer and winter breaks.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has issued separate guidelines for its teachers preparing the CBSE Class 10 results as per the new ‘objective criterion’ introduced by the authority.

They have been asked to stay back at their respective stations until they submit the final Class 10 marksheets.

Meanwhile, KV admission process for the academic session 2021-22 was deferred and the new schedule is yet to be announced. It had extended the Class 1 admission process beyond April 1 and cancelled the entrance exam for Class 9.