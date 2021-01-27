How Will KVS Conduct Online Exams For Classes 3 To 8; Key Points

Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation will conduct the term-end examination from March 1, 2021, onwards for Classes 3 to 9 and 11. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, in its official notification, has released a complete schedule along with guidelines on holding the examination in online as well as offline mode.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, final examinations have been decided to be conducted in both online and offline mediums. “Offline exams will be held only for those students who don't have access to devices or face connectivity related issues.”

For Classes 9 and 11, the exams will be conducted in offline mode, however, if students face issues in coming to the examination centre, the exams will be held in an online mode. The practical examinations and project work is to be completed through offline mode, if the situation permits, otherwise these too will be held in an online mode.

Here’s how the final exams will be conducted in online mode:

·School heads will organise a meeting with parents to familiarise them with the exam process, assessment and promotion rules.

·The platform of the final examination will be made familiar/user friendly to students and teachers.

·All the schools will follow central/state/local authorities guidelines for the conduct of final exams.

·For the exams of various classes, schools will follow the staggered time slots.

·Schools will take parents' consent for the offline exam.

·Teachers will prepare four sets of question papers for each class.

·To address the problem of limited devices and connectivity, for every class, two or three different time slots will be planned.

·Students will be given additional time for uploading answer sheets of exam.

·In Classes 3 to 8, no student will be failed as per the RTE Act.

·Schools will conduct the supplementary examination of Classes 9 and 11 after April 20, 2021, or as per directions of CBSE.

·Schools will maintain the confidentiality of the examination process.

·For Classes 9 and 11, the existing passing criteria of session 2019-20 will be applicable.

·The final results will be declared on March 31, 2021.

·The new academic session will begin on April 1, 2021.

Examination Pattern

For Classes 3 to 5, the exams will be of 40 marks in total. The question paper will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 10 marks. 15 marks weightage will be given to descriptive and oral questions.

For Classes 6 to 8, the exams will be of 80 marks in total. The question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 25 marks. Descriptive questions will be asked for a total of 40 marks, and oral questions will carry15 marks.

The question paper of Classes 9 and 11 will be as per CBSE patterns followed for Classes 10 and 12.

The duration of the exam will be one hour for Classes 3 to 5, for classes 6 to 8 it will be two hours, and three hours of time will be given to Classes 9 and 11 students.