KV Admission 2021: Class 1 Admission List Delayed, Revised Dates Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock KVS defers release date of provisional first list of admission to Class 1. New date soon at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

The new revised date of releasing the first provisional list of Kendriya Vidyalaya admission to Class 1 is likely to be announced soon. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has deferred the release date of the provisional first list of admission to Class 1. KVS will announce the new date on the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The first provisional select list for admission to Class 1 in KV was scheduled to be released today, April 23. The sangathan has postponed the release date due to the unanticipated rise in active COVID-19 cases in the country.

A statement on the KVS portal read: “The date of draw of lots for Admission in Std 1 scheduled on 23rd April, 2021 has been postponed due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.”

KV Admission 2021: Documents Required

After the release of the first provisional list, parents have to submit certain documents for admission.

Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate

Proof of Residence

A certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees

For grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them

For grandchildren of KVS employee, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee

Caste Certificate, if applicable

PwD Certificates, if applicable

If seats remain vacant after first admission, KVS would have released a second and third list on April 30 and May 5 respectively. The sangathan was also supposed to release a provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked) between May 3 and May 5.