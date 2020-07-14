Image credit: Shutterstock KV Admission 2020: OBC Reservation In Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Guidelines; Details Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, or KVS, has released revised guidelines for KV admission 2020 on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in, for fresh and existing candidates. From 2020-21 and beyond, 27% seats will be reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), as decided by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in December 2019.

According to official information, admission to Class 1 will be done through an online draw of lots and admission to Classes 2 to 8 will be done on priority basis. If applications are more in number than the number of seats, lottery system will be followed. Admission to Class 9 will be given on the basis of an entrance examination and admission to Class 11 will be given on the basis of Class 10 marks.

Admission of fresh candidates to Class 10 and Class 12 are subject to availability, according to the information brochure released by KVS.

KV Admission 2020: Eligibility And Age Limit

KVS will give priority to children and grandchildren of working and retired government employees, defence personnel, during 2020-21 admission.

The revised admission guidelines detail the new reservation policy being adopted for the KVs: “15% seats for Scheduled Caste, 7.5% seats for Scheduled Tribes and 27% seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) shall be reserved in all fresh admissions in all Kendriya Vidyalayas.” Along with this, “3% seats of total available seats for fresh admission will be horizontally reserved for Differently Abled-children as per the provisions of RTE Act, 2009”, the document adds.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2020: Age Limit





Class Minimum Age (In Years) Maximum Age (In Years) 1 5 7 2 6 8 3 7 9 4 8 10 5 9 11 6 10 12 7 11 13 8 12 14 9 13 15 10 14 16





KVS Admission 2020: Registration Date And Important Points

Registration for fresh candidates will be subject to availability. In case a vacancy arises in future, registration can be made after wide publicity on the local level or KVS website. In case the number of children seeking registration is less, principals will issue a second advertisement in June. Admission to Class 11 will be given within 20 days of declaration of CBSE Class 10 results. Registration forms will be made available free of cost by principals. For Class 1, registration will be done on the online admission portal when it is live.