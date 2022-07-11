Kushagra Srivastava Tops JEE Main 2022 From Jharkhand; Relied On 'NCERT Books, Mock Tests'

Image credit: Special Arrangement Meet JEE Main 2022 topper from Jharkhand Kushagra Srivastava

JEE Main 2022 Result: Kushagra Srivastava topped the JEE Main 2022 exam this year from Jharkhand, with a perfect 100 percentile. Mr Srivastava scored 99.946 in Physics, 100 in Chemistry and 99.976 in Maths. For him, the key success mantra is attempting mock tests and NCERT books. "I studied seven to eight hours a day for JEE Main 2022 for the last two years, followed NCERT books and study materials provided by the institute," he said. Also Read | Meet JEE Main Topper Sneha Pareek | 4 Candidates Among List Of Toppers From Telangana

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Latest: 1500+ Best Engineering Colleges in India with placements, admission, cut-offs, and more info . Explore Now

Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor. Use Now

For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now

Mr Srivastava prepared with the help of a coaching institute in Kota, Rajasthan. "I relied on the study materials provided by the institute, that is sufficient to prepare for the JEE Main 2022. Apart from the study materials, I followed HC Verma and IE Irodov for Physics," he said. READ MORE | JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Window Reopens

His preparation strategy for JEE Main 2022 also consisted of practicing previous years' papers and attempting mock tests. "I attempted all the mock tests conducted by the institute throughout the year. Before JEE Main, I attempted 25 mock tests and revised papers from all sessions last year, 2021," said Mr Srivastava.

As just two months are left for JEE Advanced, Mr Srivastava is preparing hard for the IIT-entrance in his hometown Ranchi, Jharkhand. "I am just following the institute's guidance, study materials for the JEE Advanced. Attempting mock tests is a daily routine now," the 17-year-old said. Mr Srivastava is aiming to study Computer Science at IIT Bombay, else IIT Delhi.

Mr Srivastava is also expecting a good score in CBSE 12th exam, the result is likely to be announced at the month-end. He appeared with English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Fine Arts Painting. He passed the ICSE exam with 97.8 per cent.

Mr Srivastava's parents work with the state government. A total of 14 students secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 session one.