Kurukshetra University Defers Exams Due To Internet Suspension In State
Government of Haryana has extended the suspension of internet services in the state. Accordingly, Kurukshetra University has postponed the exam scheduled on February 1 and 2 till further order.
Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 2, 2021 11:36 am IST
Kurukshetra University has postponed the exam scheduled on February 1 and 2 till further order as the Government of Haryana has extended the suspension of internet services in the state. "The fresh date of examinations will be notified later on," the official notification said.
Click here for more Education News