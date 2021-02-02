  • Home
Kurukshetra University Defers Exams Due To Internet Suspension In State

Government of Haryana has extended the suspension of internet services in the state. Accordingly, Kurukshetra University has postponed the exam scheduled on February 1 and 2 till further order.

New Delhi:

Kurukshetra University has postponed the exam scheduled on February 1 and 2 till further order as the Government of Haryana has extended the suspension of internet services in the state. "The fresh date of examinations will be notified later on," the official notification said.

