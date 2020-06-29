  • Home
KTU Postpones Final Semester Exams Set To Begin From July 1

KTU is yet to announce the new examination dates. The university had scheduled final semester and supplementary exams from July 1.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

KTU postpones end semester exams
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, or Kerala Technical University (KTU) , has postponed the final semester engineering and supplementary exams which were scheduled to begin from July 1. The university is yet to announce the new examination dates.

KTU, in an announcement on Monday, said: “Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) semester eight regular and supplementary examinations (including part-time) scheduled from July 1st have been postponed.”

The university’s decision to conduct exams, reportedly even in containment zones, during the COVID-19 pandemic was met with derision from students and parents citing safety concerns. KTU’s announcements followed landmark decisions by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to not conduct Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

In recent days, students and parents have increased pressure on the state government to postpone exams across universities in the state. Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor had recently, on June 23, written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to postpone university examinations for the safety and security of students amid the pandemic.

The Maharashtra Government, last week, had announced that it is cancelling all final semester university examinations in all state universities. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to instruct regulatory bodies to provide guidelines for passing students. The state had earlier cancelled examinations for first and second year students in all state universities.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram ktu.edu.in
