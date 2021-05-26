KTU To Hold Online Exams For Last Semester Students, Offline Exams At Other Kerala Universities

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala Technical University (KTU) last semester exams to be held online (representational)

Kerala Technical University will conduct online exams for final-semester students online, the state government said. Other universities in the state, however, will hold offline exams for their students. The Higher Education Minister of the state met Vice-Chancellors of the universities on May 25 to discuss the issue of exams. The Vice-Chancellors in the meeting favored offline exams, an official statement said.

The VCs in the meeting said exams for final-semester students can be held offline, from June 15, once the government lifts COVID-19 restrictions.

University exams in Kerala were postponed in April, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, following the intervention of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

"Vice-Chancellors have been requested by the Governor to postpone all offline exams. The Governor has suggested that fresh dates be given based on the prevailing conditions," said the Kerala Governor's office.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Kerala University, Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kochi, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kerala University of Health Sciences, Malayalam University, and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University had postponed their exams.

"In view of the directions from the Chancellor and considering the representations from student organisations, Vice-Chancellor has directed to postpone all scheduled examinations of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University," said a release issued by the Controller of Examinations of Kerala Technical University.

More details on the examinations will be available on the websites of the universities.