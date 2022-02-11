  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Government To Waive Penalty On Changing To Medical Course This Year

Karnataka Government To Waive Penalty On Changing To Medical Course This Year

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said he has instructed the KEA not to levy penalty on students, who had held their engineering seats or have already got admitted into an engineering course, now seeking admission into medical courses.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 11, 2022 6:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Executive Council Approves UG Curriculum Framework; 3 Dissent
IIT Madras, Asha For Education Launches Technology Centres To Help Rural Students
IGNOU January 2022 Admissions Deadline Extended; Important Details
Shifting From Online To Offline Classes In Jadavpur University Will Take Some Time: JUTA
DU Reopening: Outstation Students Say University Should Have Given More Time To Come To Delhi
Delhi University Executive Council Meeting Today To Discuss Undergraduate Curriculum Framework
Karnataka Government To Waive Penalty On Changing To Medical Course This Year
Karnataka government has waived penalty on changing to medical course this year
Bengaluru:

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said he has instructed the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) not to levy penalty on students, who had held their engineering seats or have already got admitted into an engineering course, now seeking admission into medical courses.

He said, this provision for students will be applicable only for the current academic year. "There used to be simultaneous allotments for Engineering and Medical courses in previous years. But in the current year, there was a delay in allotment of seats for medical courses due to a petition filed in the court with regard to the NEET examination, and this led to uncertainty," Mr Narayan said.

"Those students who had got admitted to engineering or held engineering seats, but now have been allotted medical seats can get admitted to medical courses. For this, fine will not be imposed," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

"In previous years, for such students a penalty of five times the fee used to be imposed. But this year, it was earlier decided to collect one year's fee as a penalty. However, now, this too stands cancelled," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time; Term 2 Exam Dates
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time; Term 2 Exam Dates
Delhi University Executive Council Approves UG Curriculum Framework; 3 Dissent
Delhi University Executive Council Approves UG Curriculum Framework; 3 Dissent
GATE 2022 Remaining Exams From Tomorrow; Check Paper Analysis Of Previous Shifts
GATE 2022 Remaining Exams From Tomorrow; Check Paper Analysis Of Previous Shifts
NEET 2022 Preparation Tips By Experts To Clear Medical Entrance Test
NEET 2022 Preparation Tips By Experts To Clear Medical Entrance Test
Delhi Schools Set To Welcome Students Of Junior Classes From Monday
Delhi Schools Set To Welcome Students Of Junior Classes From Monday
.......................... Advertisement ..........................