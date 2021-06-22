  • Home
Karnataka Government To Launch 2,500 Smart Classrooms, Distribute Tablets To 1.55 Lakh Students

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 22, 2021 10:32 pm IST | Source: PTI

The distribution of tablet PCs will also take place simultaneously in different colleges of the state (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will launch 2,500 smart classrooms and distribute tablet PCs to 1.55 lakh students of higher education on June 23.

BS Yediyurappa will launch this ambitious programme which is being implemented under Karnataka LMS (Learning Management System) by the department of collegiate education, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan's office said in a statement.

It said, the distribution of tablet PCs will also take place simultaneously in different colleges of the state in presence of the respective elected representatives.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News
