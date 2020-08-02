  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date: KSEEB To Announce 10th Result Soon

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date: KSEEB To Announce 10th Result Soon

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, is expected to declare Karnataka SSLC examination result 2020 by the first week of August.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 2, 2020 6:00 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Check Date Updates Here
Karnataka PU, SSLC Results To Be Released On These Dates
Differently Abled Class 10 Student Wins Accolade In Karnataka
Over 7.5 Lakh Students Appear Class 10 Exam In Karnataka Amid COVID-19 Measures
Over 8.40 Lakh Students Appear For Class 10 Exam In Karnataka
Parents Worried As Over 8 Lakh Students To Appear For Karnataka Class 10 Exam From Tomorrow
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date: KSEEB To Announce 10th Result Soon
Karnataka SSLC Result Date And Time: Karnataka SSLC Result Soon At Kseb.kar.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, will declare the result of SSLC or Class 10 soon. Previously, An official from the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB told NDTV that the Karnataka SSLC results will be announced in August.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister of the state S Suresh Kumar also told the news agency Press Trust of India that SSLC result will be announced by the first week of August.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Karnata SSLC examination result has been delayed. Last year, Karnataka SSLC results were announced on April 30.

Karnataka SSLC exams were originally scheduled from March 27 but postponed following the nationwide lockdown enforced by the Government of India, as an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

SSLC exams in Karnataka were finally conducted from June 25 to July 4. Over 8.40 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 final exams in June, July and are waiting for their Karnataka SSLC result 2020.

SSLC exams in Karnataka were conducted following precautionary measures like one student per bench, thermal scanning of the students before allowing them into the examination centre, etc.

According to KSEEB officials, 8,48,203 students wrote their 10th board exams at 2,879 exam centres across the state.

Once declared, Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will be available on the official website of the board, kseb.kar.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their individual result by using their roll numbers as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card.

Apart from the official website, different private portals are expected to host the SSLC results. However, candidates are advised to check their result from an official source for authenticity.

Click here for more Education News
KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 Result Karnataka SSLC Results SSLC results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University To Remain Closed Till August 31, Academic Activity As Per Calendar
Delhi University To Remain Closed Till August 31, Academic Activity As Per Calendar
School Enrollment Increases By 1.5 Lakh In Punjab This Year
School Enrollment Increases By 1.5 Lakh In Punjab This Year
JNUEE 2020: One Entrance Exam For MPhil And PhD In Same Field
JNUEE 2020: One Entrance Exam For MPhil And PhD In Same Field
With NEP 2020, Government Plans To Reduce Dropout Rate
With NEP 2020, Government Plans To Reduce Dropout Rate
Haryana Government Plans To Open At Least One College Within A Radius Of 20 KM
Haryana Government Plans To Open At Least One College Within A Radius Of 20 KM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................