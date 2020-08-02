Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka SSLC Result Date And Time: Karnataka SSLC Result Soon At Kseb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, will declare the result of SSLC or Class 10 soon. Previously, An official from the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB told NDTV that the Karnataka SSLC results will be announced in August.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister of the state S Suresh Kumar also told the news agency Press Trust of India that SSLC result will be announced by the first week of August.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Karnata SSLC examination result has been delayed. Last year, Karnataka SSLC results were announced on April 30.

Karnataka SSLC exams were originally scheduled from March 27 but postponed following the nationwide lockdown enforced by the Government of India, as an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

SSLC exams in Karnataka were finally conducted from June 25 to July 4. Over 8.40 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 final exams in June, July and are waiting for their Karnataka SSLC result 2020.

SSLC exams in Karnataka were conducted following precautionary measures like one student per bench, thermal scanning of the students before allowing them into the examination centre, etc.

According to KSEEB officials, 8,48,203 students wrote their 10th board exams at 2,879 exam centres across the state.

Once declared, Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will be available on the official website of the board, kseb.kar.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their individual result by using their roll numbers as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card.

Apart from the official website, different private portals are expected to host the SSLC results. However, candidates are advised to check their result from an official source for authenticity.