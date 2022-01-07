KSEEB SSLC Board Exam 2022: Karnataka Class 10 Board Exam Time Table Out

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka SSLC time table released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in (representational)

Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the provisional time table for the SSLC or Class 10 final exams, 2022, scheduled for March-April. Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 will begin on March 28 and end on end on April 11, KSEEB said. The board also said that the time table is tentative, which means it may be changed later. Students can download the KSEEB SSLC time table from sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

On the first exam day, students will write language papers – Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit.

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2022: Direct Link

Second PUC or Class 12 board exams in Karnataka started on December 9.

How To Download Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2022

Go to sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the link to download the time table. The link is available under the latest news section. Download the PDF time table and take a printout.

Around 9 lakh students take the SSLC exams in Karnataka every year. Last year, the exams were postponed in view of COVID-19 and later held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) pattern. A total of 157 students had scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to impose weekend curfew and extend the night curfew for two weeks in Bengaluru in view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The government also announced that schools and pre-university colleges except for Class 10 and Class 12 will be closed for two weeks.