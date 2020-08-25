KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 Time Table Released At Kseeb.kar.nic.in, Check Here

  • Home
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 Time Table: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, has announced Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam dates 2020 at kseeb.kar.nic.in

New Delhi:

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, has announced Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam dates 2020. The time table of Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2020 is now available on the official website of the board, kseeb.kar.nic.in. Candidates, who could not qualify for higher education in the SSLC examination will be given another chance to pass through the supplementary examination.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination 2020 will be conducted from September 21 to September 28, 2020, with practical and oral exams for JTS candidates on September 29. The SSLC supplementary exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm on the exam dates.

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 Time Table: Direct Link

Candidates can download the SSLC supplementary exam 2020 time table using this direct link:

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 Time Table: Direct Link

Differently abled candidates will be given one hour to write the exams, KSEEB said.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, thermal scanning, sanitizing hands and waring face mask will be mandatory for the candidates, an official statement said.

Candidates will be required to report to the examination hall at 9:30 am, the board said.

Previously, KSEB had declared Karnataka SSLC result 2020. This year, 71.8% students have passed in the examination.

