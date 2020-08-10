  • Home
Karnataka SSLC examination result 2020 has been declared at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 10, 2020 3:33 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Check KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 From The Direct Link
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Karnataka SSLC result 2020 has been declared. Results are now available on the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC result 2020 by using their registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Live Update

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Direct Link

Candidates can now check their Karnataka SSLC result from the direct link mentioned below:

Karnataka SSLC Result: Direct Link

Apart from the official websites, different private portals will also host Karnataka SSLC examination results. However, candidates are advised to check their board exam results from the official websites for authentication.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How To Check

Candidates can view their SSLC result by following these steps:

  1. Click on the direct link mentioned above.

  2. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

  3. Click on ‘submit’ and view result in the next page.

As the results have been declared, KSEEB is now expected to release details regarding re-evaluation of answer sheets and compartment exams for candidates who could not pass the SSLC examination.

As many as 8,48,203 students appeared in Karnataka SSLC examination which was held following strict safety precautions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of them, 71.8% students have passed, qualifying for higher education.

