Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 date: KSEEB To Announce 10th Result Today At 3 PM

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be announced today, August 10, at 3 pm. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, will declare Karnataka SSLC examination result 2020 on the official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their individual result from the official websites, using their roll numbers.

The Karnataka SSLC result 2020 date was confirmed by the education minister of the state S Suresh Kumar. Earlier, a KSEEB official told NDTV that Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will be announced on August 7.

However, the state education minister later confirmed on social media that Karnataka SSLC examination result will be declared on Monday.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How To Check

Once declared, candidates will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC result by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, find and click on the “Karnataka SSLC Result 2020” link.

Step 3: Enter the required information and click on the “Submit” button.

Step 4: View results on the next page.

Apart from the official website, different private portals will also host the Karnataka SSLC result 2020. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official source.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delayed both SSLC examination and result in Karnataka. Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30 last year.

This year, exams were scheduled from March 27 but had to be postponed following the COVID-19 lockdown.

SSLC exams in Karnataka were finally conducted from June 25 to July 4, following safety measures like one student per bench, thermal scanning,

etc.

According to board officials, as many as 8,43,203 students wrote board exams and are waiting for their Karnataka SSLC result 2020.