Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka SSLC examination result likely to be declared next week

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has delayed Karnataka SSLC result 2020 date. Earlier, a KSEEB official told NDTV that the Karnataka SSLC examination result 2020 will be announced on August 7. News agency Press Trust of India also quoted Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar as saying that SSLC or Class 10 result will be announced by the first week of August.

However, according to latest information, the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will now be released next week and a decision regarding Karnataka SSLC result date and time will be made on Monday.

“Karnataka SSLC results are not being released this week. Now, the results will be released next week. A decision on exact date of release will be made on Monday,” a KSEEB official told NDTV.

Once declared, Karnataka SSLC result will be available online at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Different private portals will also host Karnataka SSLC result 2020. However, candidates are advised to check their results from an official source for authenticity.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the results this year. Last year, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30.

Karnataka SSLC exams this year were scheduled from March 27 but postponed due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

SSLC exams were finally conducted from June 25 to July 4, following precautionary measures like one student per bench, thermal scanning of students, etc.

According to KSEB officials, as many as 8,43,203 students appeared in the SSLC exams at 2,879 exam centres across Karnataka.