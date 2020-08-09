Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka SSLC examination result 2020 on August 10

Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will be announced tomorrow, August 10, at 3 pm. Soon after the official announcement, students will be able to check their result from karresults.nic.in and the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, kseeb.kar.nic.in. Candidates will be required to use their roll numbers as mentioned in the admit card or hall ticket to check the Karnataka SSLC examination result 2020.

Karnataka SSLC result 2020 date and time was confirmed by Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Earlier, an official from KSEEB told NDTV that Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will be announced on August 7. However, the state education minister on the same day confirmed on social media that results will be declared on Monday, August 10.

Apart from the official website, some private portals will also host Karnataka SSLC result 2020. However, candidates are advised to check their results from the result link on the official website for authenticity.

Last year, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30 but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both Karnataka SSLC examination and result has been delayed this year.

SSLC exams in Karnataka were scheduled from March 27 but due to the COVID-19 lockdown enforced by the government of India, the board had to postpone the exams.

SSLC exams were finally conducted from June 25 to July 4, following precautionary measures like one student per bench, thermal scanning of students, etc.

Arrangements of free transportation were made for students from the Kerala border to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district and for Kannada students in Kasargod in the neighbouring state.

As many as 8,43,203 students appeared in the SSLC exams which were held in 2,879 exam centres across Karnataka