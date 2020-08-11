KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Application For Revaluation Begins

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, has allowed students to apply for scanned copies of answer sheets and revaluation of SSLC marks. The SSLC, or Class 10, results were announced on August 10. Students unsatisfied with the KSEEB SSLC results 2020 can apply for the scanned copies and revaluation marks scored in Karnataka Class 10 results. Students can apply for obtaining the scanned copies of KSEEB Class 10 answer booklets till August 20. The revaluation application window will start between August 14 and August 24. Students can apply online at the board’s website -- www.kseeb.kar.nic.in -- before the closure of the deadline.

Out of the 8,48,203 students registering for Karnataka SSLC exams, as many as 8,11,050 students appeared for the Karnataka 10th exams. The overall pass percentage of Karnataka Class 10th this year is 71.8 per cent.

The details of the application process including registration and payment of revaluation fees is available on a user manual at the website.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2020: How To Apply For Scanned Copies And Revaluation?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- www.kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated link, click apply

Step 3: Fill the details required

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Submit

Students can download their scanned copies of answer booklets using the challan numbers, registration numbers and providing the names of the subjects.

“For Any Queries Related [to] Photocopy & Revaluation Contact HelpLine Numbers: 080-23310075,080-23310076,” read a statement in the official website.