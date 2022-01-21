Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: KSEEB Class 10 Preparatory Exams Time Table Out; Check Schedule

Image credit: Shutterstock Around 9 lakh students take the SSLC exams in Karnataka every year.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the tentative schedule for the KSEEB SSLC or Class 10 preparatory exams 2022. As per the schedule, the exams will be conducted between February 21 and 26. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

KSEEB had earlier released the dates for the SSLC final exams. The Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 will begin on March 28 and end on April 11. The exam will take place from 10:30 am till 1:45 pm.

The announcement comes after Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh hinted at the possibility of schools and colleges reopening.

Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2022: Time Table

February 21 – First Language

February 22 – Core Subject (Social Science)

February 23 – Second Language

February 24 – Core Subject (Mathematics)

February 25 – Third Language

February 26 – Core Subject (Science)

Around 9 lakh students take the SSLC exams in Karnataka every year. Last year, the exams were postponed in view of COVID-19 and later held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) pattern. A total of 157 students had scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks.