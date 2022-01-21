  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: KSEEB Class 10 Preparatory Exams Time Table Out; Check Schedule

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: KSEEB Class 10 Preparatory Exams Time Table Out; Check Schedule

The exams will be conducted between February 21 and 26. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 21, 2022 3:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

KSEEB SSLC Board Exam 2022: Karnataka Class 10 Board Exam Time Table Out
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result Declared; Direct Link Here
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021: KSEEB Releases Time Table
99.9% Students Passed Class 10 SSLC Exams: Karnataka Minister
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Declared Live: KSEEB Class 10th Results Official Websites, Direct Links
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result Declared; 157 Students Get Perfect Score
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: KSEEB Class 10 Preparatory Exams Time Table Out; Check Schedule
Around 9 lakh students take the SSLC exams in Karnataka every year.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the tentative schedule for the KSEEB SSLC or Class 10 preparatory exams 2022. As per the schedule, the exams will be conducted between February 21 and 26. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-Book. 

KSEEB had earlier released the dates for the SSLC final exams. The Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 will begin on March 28 and end on April 11. The exam will take place from 10:30 am till 1:45 pm.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The announcement comes after Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh hinted at the possibility of schools and colleges reopening.

Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2022: Time Table

February 21 – First Language

February 22 – Core Subject (Social Science)

February 23 – Second Language

February 24 – Core Subject (Mathematics)

February 25 – Third Language

February 26 – Core Subject (Science)

Around 9 lakh students take the SSLC exams in Karnataka every year. Last year, the exams were postponed in view of COVID-19 and later held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) pattern. A total of 157 students had scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Karnataka SSLC Karnataka SSLC exam Karnataka SSLC Time Table
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen Next Week; Mix Reactions From Students, Teachers, Parents
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen Next Week; Mix Reactions From Students, Teachers, Parents
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Notice For Candidates Allowing Change Of Category To Unreserved (UR)
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Notice For Candidates Allowing Change Of Category To Unreserved (UR)
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET
CEED, UCEED 2022 Exam On January 23; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Details
CEED, UCEED 2022 Exam On January 23; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Details
Updates On ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Result; Here’s What We Know
Updates On ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Result; Here’s What We Know
.......................... Advertisement ..........................