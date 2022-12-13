KSEAB To Conduct Karnataka Class 5, Class 8 Annual Exam From 2023; Check Guidelines Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Class 8 and Class 5 Exam

The Government of Karnataka has recently released a notice stating that the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will now conduct the annual exams for Class 5 and Class 8 in Karnataka. It has also announced the removal of the no-detention policy for Class 5 and Class 8 students.

In addition to the new guidelines, the authorities have prepared the timetable for the upcoming annual examinations. As per the timetable, KSEAB will hold the Class 5 and Class 8 annual examinations from March 9 to March 17, 2023. Once the examination is complete the answer sheets will be evaluated from March 21 to March 28, 2023. And if the preparation of the result is done by April 5, 2023, the results of the annual examinations will likely be announced between April 8 and April 10, 2023.

The school headmaster will register students for the yearly examinations. The exams will be for a total of 50 marks and will be conducted for a duration of two hours. The model question papers will be prepared and are likely to be distributed to the schools in the first week of January.

As per the official notice, there will be a regular examination at the end of every academic year. A student will be given a chance to appear in the supplementary exam, which will be held after the declaration of the annual exam if he or she fails in the examination.

According to the detention policy, the Class 5 and Class 8 students will not be promoted if they do not pass the yearly examination. The formative assessments (FA 1 and FA 2) and summative assessments (SA-1) for Karnataka Class 5 and Class 8 have been completed, according to the state government. The SA 2 will take place according to the board's schedule.