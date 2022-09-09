  • Home
  • Education
  • Kota University Result 2022 Declared For BA Final Year; Direct Link Here

Kota University Result 2022 Declared For BA Final Year; Direct Link Here

Students can check and download the Kota University BA third year 2022 result 2022 through the official website of UOK –uok.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 6:36 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Professor Neelima Singh Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Kota
NMC Denies AMU's Request To Increase MBBS Seats; 'Discrepancies In Data Collected,' Says University
Degrees Through Distance Learning To Be On Par With Those Obtained By Conventional Mode: UGC
IIT Roorkee Felicitates Dr SSV Ramakumar With Prestigious 'Distinguished Alumnus Award 2021'
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls Upon US Institutions To Partner With India In Transforming Edu, Skilling Landscape
IIT Delhi Launches Mobile Application To Facilitate Communities, Individuals
Kota University Result 2022 Declared For BA Final Year; Direct Link Here
UOK has declared the Bachelor of Arts final year results today, September 9.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Kota University Result 2022: The University of Kota (UOK) Rajasthan has declared the Bachelor of Arts (BA) final year results today, September 9. Students who appeared in the exam in the month of May and July can check and download the Kota University BA third year 2022 result 2022 through the official website of UOK –uok.ac.in. Candidates will need their roll number, mother's name and other credentials to download the Kota University result for the BA programmes.

University of Kota BA Final Year Result 2022 Direct Link

The BA final year result 2022 of Kota University is declared for both regular and private students who appeared for the examination. The University of Kota conducted the BA final year examinations from May 25 to July 5, 2022.

UOK Result 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website of the University of Kota – uok.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on “Exam and Results” and then on the “Results Panel”.
  • Enter the year, exam type, course and year.
  • And then again enter the roll number, mother's name and other credentials.
  • The UOK BA final year result 2022 will get displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
University of Kota
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year's IIT Cut-Offs For BTech Computer Science And Engineering
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year's IIT Cut-Offs For BTech Computer Science And Engineering
JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
AP ECET Counselling 2022 Registrations End Today; Direct Link Here
AP ECET Counselling 2022 Registrations End Today; Direct Link Here
ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here
ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here
ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Last Date To Submit Applications With Late Fee Tomorrow
ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Last Date To Submit Applications With Late Fee Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................