Kota University Result 2022 Declared For BA Final Year; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock UOK has declared the Bachelor of Arts final year results today, September 9.

Kota University Result 2022: The University of Kota (UOK) Rajasthan has declared the Bachelor of Arts (BA) final year results today, September 9. Students who appeared in the exam in the month of May and July can check and download the Kota University BA third year 2022 result 2022 through the official website of UOK –uok.ac.in. Candidates will need their roll number, mother's name and other credentials to download the Kota University result for the BA programmes.

University of Kota BA Final Year Result 2022 Direct Link

The BA final year result 2022 of Kota University is declared for both regular and private students who appeared for the examination. The University of Kota conducted the BA final year examinations from May 25 to July 5, 2022.

UOK Result 2022: Steps To Check