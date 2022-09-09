Kota University Result 2022 Declared For BA Final Year; Direct Link Here
Students can check and download the Kota University BA third year 2022 result 2022 through the official website of UOK –uok.ac.in.
Kota University Result 2022: The University of Kota (UOK) Rajasthan has declared the Bachelor of Arts (BA) final year results today, September 9. Students who appeared in the exam in the month of May and July can check and download the Kota University BA third year 2022 result 2022 through the official website of UOK –uok.ac.in. Candidates will need their roll number, mother's name and other credentials to download the Kota University result for the BA programmes.
University of Kota BA Final Year Result 2022 Direct Link
The BA final year result 2022 of Kota University is declared for both regular and private students who appeared for the examination. The University of Kota conducted the BA final year examinations from May 25 to July 5, 2022.
UOK Result 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website of the University of Kota – uok.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on “Exam and Results” and then on the “Results Panel”.
- Enter the year, exam type, course and year.
- And then again enter the roll number, mother's name and other credentials.
- The UOK BA final year result 2022 will get displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.