Kolkata Metro To Run Special Trains For NEET Aspirants On September 13

NEET 2020: Metro Railway in Kolkata will run special trains on NEET exam day for the students and their parents to help reach exam centres. NEET aspirants can use their admit cards at the entry points to avail these special services.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 9, 2020 9:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

Kolkata:

In a bid to ease travel woes of several thousand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, the Metro Railway in Kolkata has decided to operate special services on September 13, an official said on Wednesday. This service will be exclusively for medical entrance examinees and their guardians, Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Examinees will have to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations, she said. Normal Metro services were suspended due to lockdown announced in March and efforts are on to restart operations soon.

"No token will be issued to commuters and only printed card tickets will be issued to the bonafide students and their guardians," Ms Banerjee said.

A total of 66 trains - 33 each in up and down directions - will run on September 13 from 11 am to 7 pm from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash. These services will be available in every 15 minutes, she said.

Candidates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) had faced a tough time reaching exam centres due to lack of transport facilities earlier this month.

