Knowledge and Innovation Cluster To Be Set Up At IIT Jodhpur

The proposal to set up a Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster, or JCKIC, at Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has been sanctioned. The Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster is one of the six such clusters being set up all over the country under the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, or PSA, Government of India.

The project worth Rs 949.70 lakh will be executed jointly by various research and development institutes, academic institutes, government agencies and industry of the city of Jodhpur, with IIT Jodhpur as the coordinating agency. The initial duration of the project will be three years.

The main objective of JCKIC, as per a statement from IIT Jodhpur, is to create a “mechanism for coordinated exploitation of knowledge base, scientific expertise and resources available” among a large pool “to enable innovation for accelerated growth of local industry, to generate new initiatives in entrepreneurship and develop solutions of the critical problems of the city of Jodhpur and areas around”.

An advisory committee of experts from academia, research and industry will guide the project.

The statement further added: “The main focus of the cluster will be to provide a necessary platform to create synergy between all the stakeholders to make use of available knowledge as well as to develop advanced technologies, creative skills, state of the art infrastructure and innovative environment in an organized manner so as to ensure sustainable and systematic development of city of Jodhpur.”

The cluster aims to support innovation in healthcare and use medical technology in the city. Developing and implementing a prototype waste-water management system, roll out an artificial intelligence-driven initiative for an efficient traffic and crime management system are a few of the focus areas of the JCKIC.