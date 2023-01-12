Know What Is NEET UG 2023 Syllabus; Update On Registration Date

Image credit: Shutterstock What is NEET UG 2023 syllabus, registration date

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG (NEET Undergraduate) will be held on May 7, 2023. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the NEET UG 2023 registration dates. Meanwhile, medical aspirants can check the syllabus and paper pattern and prepare for the exam. As soon as the NEET UG 2023 registration portal is updated, candidates can apply and register for NEET 2023 on the NTA website -- neet.nta.nic.in and neet.ac.in.

Going by NEET UG exam pattern from last year, NEET UG will comprise four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. All the subjects will consist of two sections. Section A will have 35 questions and section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, medical aspirants had to choose to attempt any 10 questions. The exam pattern and NEET UG 2023 syllabus are expected to remain the same but if any substantial changes are made, candidates will be informed in advance.

NEET UG 2023 Registration Process