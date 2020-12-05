Know How To Calculate CAT 2020 Percentile

The administering body of the Common Admission Test (CAT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the CAT answer keys soon. More than two lakh candidates had registered for the admission test of CAT 2020 scheduled on November 29. Since the admission test is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated in each of the shifts, the administering body follows a normalisation procedure to arrive at the percentile scores.

Read More IIM CAT Answer Key 2020 Likely Soon At Iimcat.ac.in

CAT percentile allows candidates to know their CAT 2020 ranks. The CAT percentile is a rank of the aspirant relative to other aspirants taking the admission test. However, to arrive at the CAT 2020 percentile, aspirants must know the total number of aspirants appearing and the normalised score obtained on the admission test.

To Calculate CAT Percentile

Step 1: Find the total number of candidates appearing on all the three shifts of CAT 2020

Step 2: Assigning ranks based on the scaled or normalised score

Step 3: Calculation of percentile score = [(Number of Aspirants - Rank)/ Number of Aspirants] x 100

Step 4: Round-off the calculated CAT 2020 percentile score up to two decimal points

The CAT 2020 percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below that particular percentile in the admission test. The percentile score will be the normalised score for the admission test of CAT 2020 (instead of the marks received by the candidate) and shall be used for preparation of the CAT 2020 merit lists.