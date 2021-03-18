Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2021) application process has started

The application process for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2021) has begun. The candidates can apply through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, on or before March 28. The management entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on April 11 in offline mode at designated test centres.

KMAT Kerala is a state-level entrance examination conducted by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE).

KMAT Kerala 2021: Steps To Fill Application Form

All the candidates applying for KMAT Kerala 2021 can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the KMAT exam application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website of KMAT Kerala, cee-kerala.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: “KMAT 2021 Online Application”

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the ‘Registration’ tab, fill in the details and register yourself. An application number and password will be generated.

Step 4: Login by entering the application number and password

Step 5: Fill the KMAT application form, and make the online payment via debit/ credit card or net banking

Step 6: Upload the requisite documents--scanned passport size photograph and signature--in the prescribed format

Step 7: Candidates can select up to three preferred examination centres

Step 8: Cross-check the details entered in the KMAT Kerala application form and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 9: Download and take a print out of the application form for future use

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while the SC/ST candidates will be required to pay Rs 750.

Syllabus, Paper Pattern

The syllabus of KMAT is based on the Class 12 curriculum. Subjects are English language usage and reading comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge.

The entrance test will be held for a total of 720 marks. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks, and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

Qualifying Cut-off Marks

The general category/SEBC candidates who secure 10 per cent of the total 720 marks i.e. 72 marks and above are qualified for admission for the MBA programme in various universities and affiliated management colleges including the autonomous management colleges in Kerala. For SC/ST category the qualifying cut-off marks is 7.5 per cent.