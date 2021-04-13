CEE Kerala has released KMAT 2021 provisional answer key

Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala has released the provisional answer key of Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2021 for the entrance test held on April 11, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, to download KMAT Kerala 2021 answer key.

Students who wish to raise a complaint regarding the answer key can send it to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and a fee of Rs 300 for each answer being challenged. The fee is to be paid through a Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram. The Demand Draft must reach the office on or before April 19, 2021, 10 am.

“If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time and without requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Complaints received via e-mail or Fax also will not be considered,” reads the official notification.

According to KMAT 2021 marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

KMAT Kerala 2021 Provisional Answer Key: How To Download

All those who appeared for the KMAT Kerala 2021 can check their responses to the questions they have marked in the examination and estimate their score by downloading the answer key. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘KMAT Answer Key’

Step 3: The KMAT answer key will open in a PDF format

Step 4: Check the KMAT 2021 answer key and match your responses

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a printout for future use