KMAT 2021 Result Releasing Today; Know How, Where To Check

KMAT 2021 result to be released at 6 pm

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) will release Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) result 2021 today at 6 pm. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the KMAT 2021 result from the official website-- kmatindia.in. Candidates will be required to key in their KMAT application number and date of birth to access the result.

As per the KMAT 2021 marking scheme, candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer and there will be no negative marking. KMAT result will include the candidate's net scores with percentile.

KMAT 2021: How To Download

Go to the official website-- kmatindia.in

On the homepage, click on the designated result link

A new login page will open

Key in the KMAT application number and date of birth to access their

KMAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a print out for future reference

Candidates who qualified KMAT 2021 will get admission to various postgraduate professional courses like MBA. PGDM and MCA. in the AICTE approved university affiliated self-financing colleges in Karnataka.

KMAT 2021 was conducted on November 28 in a remote proctored mode.