Image credit: cee.kerala.gov.in KMAT 2021 will be held on April 11

Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2021) registration will end today, March 28. Candidates can submit KMAF 2021 application forms on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The entrance exam will be held offline on April 11.

KMAT is a state-level entrance examination conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala.

Both Indians and non-Indians can apply for KMAT. However, only those candidates who are from Kerala are eligible for all types of reservations and fee concession, according to CEE Kerala. The registration fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,000 and for SC, ST category candidates, the fee is Rs 750.

Candidates with a Bachelor's degree in Arts, Engineering, Commerce, and Management streams can apply. Candidates who are in the final year of the qualifying examinations are also eligible to apply, provided their results will be declared before the commencement of the admission process, the CEE Kerala said. There is no age limit to appear for KMAT.

“Candidates should have attained the minimum marks as stipulated for admission to MBA course by the respective universities to which the candidate wishes to apply,” reads an official statement.

How to apply for KMAT 2021

Go to the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “KMAT 2021 Online Application” link.

The application page will open. Click on the ‘Registration’ tab. Fill the registration form and generate application number, password.

Login with application number and password.

Fill the KMAT application form, pay the application fee.

Upload the documents.

Choose your preferred exam centre.

Submit the application form. Take a printout.

The syllabus of the KMAT entrance exam will be based on Class 12 curriculum. Subjects of the exam are English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension, Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Knowledge.

The exam will be held for a total of 720 marks. For each correct answer, four marks will be awarded and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.