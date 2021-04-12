KMAT 2021 (Kerala) Concludes; What’s Next

KMAT 2021 (Kerala): The CEE official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, will host the results. Candidates can access the result by logging into the portal using the application numbers, passwords and access codes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 12, 2021 4:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

KMAT 2021 (Kerala) Concludes; What’s Next
CEE will release the KMAT answer key soon on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) concluded the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) on Sunday, April 11. The KMAT 2021 exams were held for a duration of three hours, between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm. KMAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes, or MBA, and for admissions to post graduate diploma in management (PGDM) programmes.

KMAT Kerala was held for a total of 720 marks. For each correct answer, four marks will be awarded and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. The Commissioner will release the KMAT answer key soon on the official website.

The CEE official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in -- will host the results. Candidates can access the result by logging into the portal using the application numbers, passwords and access codes. Candidates have been advised to track the official website for the results announcement and seat allocation round.

The KMAT 2021 score will be accepted by all participating institutions of Kerala. Candidates have to apply separately to the desired participating college with the KMAT 2021 score.

How To Download KMAT Answer Key

  • Go to cee.kerala.gov.in

  • On the Home Page, click on the answer key link

  • Download the KMAT 2021 answer key from the next window

How To Download KMAT Result

  • Visit the official website of CEE -- cee.kerala.gov.in

  • Click on the designated result link

  • On the next window, insert the KMAT application number, password and access code

  • Submit and access the KMAT result

  • Download and take a print of the KMAT result for reference

KMAT M.B.A Kerala Management Admission Test
